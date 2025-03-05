CSU Northridge visits UC Riverside after Washington’s 23-point outing

CSU Northridge Matadors (21-8, 13-5 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (19-11, 12-6 Big West) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (21-8, 13-5 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (19-11, 12-6 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits UC Riverside after Scotty Washington scored 23 points in CSU Northridge’s 103-77 win against the UCSB Gauchos.

The Highlanders are 13-1 in home games. UC Riverside is 5-2 in one-possession games.

The Matadors are 13-5 in Big West play. CSU Northridge leads the Big West with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Keonte Jones averaging 2.8.

UC Riverside makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than CSU Northridge has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). CSU Northridge has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of UC Riverside have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barrington Hargress averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 20.1 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Moses is shooting 42.6% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

Marcus Adams Jr. is shooting 53.0% and averaging 16.3 points for the Matadors. Washington is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Matadors: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

