CSU Northridge takes on UC Riverside in conference matchup

UC Riverside Highlanders (14-14, 10-8 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (4-23, 2-16 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (14-14, 10-8 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (4-23, 2-16 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Erika Aspajo and CSU Northridge host Esther Matarranz and UC Riverside in Big West action Thursday.

The Matadors have gone 2-11 at home. CSU Northridge has a 1-15 record against teams over .500.

The Highlanders are 10-8 in conference matchups. UC Riverside is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

CSU Northridge averages 55.4 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 57.8 UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game CSU Northridge gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly Tumlin averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc. Nnenna Orji is shooting 39.7% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Shelley Duchemin is scoring 11.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Highlanders. Seneca Hackley is averaging 12.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 1-9, averaging 53.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 30.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 58.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.