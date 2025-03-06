CSU Northridge plays UC Riverside, aims to stop home losing streak

UC Riverside Highlanders (14-14, 10-8 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (4-23, 2-16 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (14-14, 10-8 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (4-23, 2-16 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge looks to end its seven-game home skid with a victory against UC Riverside.

The Matadors are 2-11 in home games. CSU Northridge averages 19.5 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Highlanders have gone 10-8 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside ranks ninth in the Big West with 29.6 rebounds per game led by Esther Matarranz averaging 7.2.

CSU Northridge is shooting 32.4% from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points lower than the 41.5% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game CSU Northridge allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Edwards is averaging 8.6 points for the Matadors. Kelly Tumlin is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hannah Wickstrom is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 7.3 points. Seneca Hackley is shooting 40.0% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 1-9, averaging 53.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 30.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 58.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

