CSU Northridge hosts Hawaii following Nemeiksa’s 21-point performance

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (15-15, 7-12 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (21-9, 13-6 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (15-15, 7-12 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (21-9, 13-6 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii faces CSU Northridge after Gytis Nemeiksa scored 21 points in Hawaii’s 76-64 loss to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Matadors have gone 9-3 in home games. CSU Northridge is second in the Big West with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Keonte Jones averaging 6.4.

The Rainbow Warriors are 7-12 in conference matchups. Hawaii averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

CSU Northridge scores 80.9 points, 10.0 more per game than the 70.9 Hawaii allows. Hawaii has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of CSU Northridge have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Adams Jr. averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Scotty Washington is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kody Williams is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, while averaging seven points. Tanner Christensen is averaging 10 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.