CSU Fullerton hosts Carter and Cal Poly

Cal Poly Mustangs (12-16, 7-11 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (7-21, 5-13 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (12-16, 7-11 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (7-21, 5-13 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly takes on CSU Fullerton after Mary Carter scored 23 points in Cal Poly’s 57-51 victory over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Titans have gone 4-9 at home. CSU Fullerton is ninth in the Big West with 9.8 assists per game led by Aaliyah Stanton averaging 2.0.

The Mustangs have gone 7-11 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly has a 6-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

CSU Fullerton is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 40.3% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 57.2 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 63.7 CSU Fullerton gives up.

The Titans and Mustangs square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stanton is averaging 14.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Titans. Aixchel Hernandez is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

Annika Shah is shooting 40.3% and averaging 13.7 points for the Mustangs. Carter is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 57.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 59.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

