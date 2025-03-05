CSU Bakersfield faces Hawaii on 6-game road slide

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-27, 2-17 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (20-8, 14-4 Big West) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-27, 2-17 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (20-8, 14-4 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield will attempt to end its six-game road skid when the Roadrunners face Hawaii.

The Rainbow Wahine have gone 12-2 at home. Hawaii is seventh in college basketball allowing 53.5 points per game while holding opponents to 33.3% shooting.

The Roadrunners are 2-17 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.0 turnovers per game.

Hawaii’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield has shot at a 34.6% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 33.3% shooting opponents of Hawaii have averaged.

The Rainbow Wahine and Roadrunners match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lily Wahinekapu is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Rainbow Wahine. Meilani McBee is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aryana Dizon is averaging 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Roadrunners. Taylor Caldwell is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 8-2, averaging 58.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 52.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

