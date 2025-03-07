Cryer leads No. 3 Houston against Baylor after 22-point game

Houston Cougars (26-4, 18-1 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (18-12, 10-9 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Cougars (26-4, 18-1 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (18-12, 10-9 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston visits Baylor after LJ Cryer scored 22 points in Houston’s 65-59 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Bears have gone 13-2 at home. Baylor ranks sixth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Norchad Omier leads the Bears with 10.5 boards.

The Cougars are 18-1 against Big 12 opponents. Houston is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Baylor averages 77.3 points, 19.3 more per game than the 58.0 Houston gives up. Houston averages 5.0 more points per game (74.5) than Baylor allows (69.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Omier is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Bears. Jalen Celestine is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Milos Uzan is averaging 10.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Cougars. Cryer is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 71.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.