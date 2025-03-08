Cryer leads No. 3 Houston against Baylor after 22-point game

Houston Cougars (26-4, 18-1 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (18-12, 10-9 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Houston Cougars (26-4, 18-1 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (18-12, 10-9 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston visits Baylor after LJ Cryer scored 22 points in Houston’s 65-59 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Bears are 13-2 on their home court. Baylor ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 14.9 assists per game led by Robert O. Wright III averaging 4.5.

The Cougars are 18-1 in conference play. Houston is second in the Big 12 with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Joseph Tugler averaging 2.6.

Baylor makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Houston averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Baylor gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norchad Omier is averaging 15.7 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Bears. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Milos Uzan is averaging 10.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Cougars. Cryer is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 71.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.