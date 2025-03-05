Cruz and Rider host Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (3-26, 3-15 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (11-18, 7-11 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Canisius Golden Griffins (3-26, 3-15 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (11-18, 7-11 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider hosts Canisius after Zion Cruz scored 23 points in Rider’s 83-78 win over the Merrimack Warriors.

The Broncs are 3-7 in home games. Rider ranks ninth in the MAAC with 27.4 points per game in the paint led by Tariq Ingraham averaging 5.6.

The Golden Griffins are 3-15 in MAAC play. Canisius is 2-16 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Rider is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points lower than the 49.9% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius averages 65.4 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 72.1 Rider allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Weeks Jr. is averaging 13.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Broncs. Cruz is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Tana Kopa is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 13.2 points. Paul McMillan IV is shooting 45.0% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 65.6 points, 20.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.