Cross, SMU Mustangs square off against the Florida State Seminoles

SMU Mustangs (22-8, 13-6 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (16-14, 7-12 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jamir Watkins and Florida State host Matt Cross and SMU in ACC play Saturday.

The Seminoles are 10-5 in home games. Florida State ranks fourth in the ACC with 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Malique Ewin averaging 10.6.

The Mustangs are 13-6 in conference games. SMU averages 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

Florida State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game SMU gives up. SMU averages 8.7 more points per game (81.5) than Florida State allows (72.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Seminoles. Jerry Deng is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chuck Harris averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Cross is averaging 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

