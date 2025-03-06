Croskey has 26 as South Carolina State downs North Carolina Central 87-71

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Omar Croskey’s 26 points helped South Carolina State defeat North Carolina Central 87-71 on Thursday. Croskey…

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Omar Croskey’s 26 points helped South Carolina State defeat North Carolina Central 87-71 on Thursday.

Croskey also contributed nine rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs (18-12, 11-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Mitchel Taylor shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Drayton Jones shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points. The Bulldogs picked up their ninth straight victory.

The Eagles (13-18, 6-8) were led in scoring by Floyd Rideau, who finished with 14 points. North Carolina Central also got 12 points and four assists from Isaac Parson. Perry Smith Jr. finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

