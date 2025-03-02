Crooks and Iowa State host No. 14 Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (20-10, 11-6 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m.…

Kansas State Wildcats (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (20-10, 11-6 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State faces No. 14 Kansas State after Audi Crooks scored 29 points in Iowa State’s 98-73 win over the UCF Knights.

The Cyclones are 14-2 on their home court. Iowa State ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Crooks averaging 16.8.

The Wildcats are 13-4 in Big 12 play. Kansas State scores 80.1 points and has outscored opponents by 23.1 points per game.

Iowa State makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.5 percentage points higher than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (35.7%). Kansas State has shot at a 49.3% rate from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points above the 39.2% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

The Cyclones and Wildcats match up Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crooks is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Cyclones. Kelsey Joens is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Serena Sundell is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Wildcats. Temira Poindexter is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

