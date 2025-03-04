Creighton visits Seton Hall following Kalkbrenner’s 23-point game

Creighton Bluejays (20-9, 13-5 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (7-22, 2-16 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Creighton Bluejays (20-9, 13-5 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (7-22, 2-16 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -10.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton takes on Seton Hall after Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 23 points in Creighton’s 83-61 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Pirates are 5-10 on their home court. Seton Hall has a 5-17 record against opponents over .500.

The Bluejays are 13-5 in Big East play. Creighton averages 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Seton Hall’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Creighton allows. Creighton scores 5.2 more points per game (74.8) than Seton Hall allows (69.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Addae-Wusu is averaging 10.5 points, 3.2 assists and two steals for the Pirates. Isaiah Coleman is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kalkbrenner is averaging 19.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Bluejays. Steven Ashworth is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, averaging 58.4 points, 25.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 2.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.