Creighton Bluejays play the Georgetown Hoyas in Big East Tournament

Georgetown Hoyas (12-18, 5-14 Big East) vs. Creighton Bluejays (24-5, 16-2 Big East) Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgetown Hoyas (12-18, 5-14 Big East) vs. Creighton Bluejays (24-5, 16-2 Big East)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Creighton squares off against Georgetown in the Big East Tournament.

The Bluejays have gone 16-2 against Big East teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Creighton averages 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Hoyas are 5-14 against Big East teams. Georgetown is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Creighton scores 72.9 points, 9.2 more per game than the 63.7 Georgetown gives up. Georgetown averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Creighton gives up.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Maly is averaging 17.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Bluejays. Lauren Jensen is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Victoria Rivera is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, while averaging 10.6 points. Kelsey Ransom is averaging 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Hoyas: 2-8, averaging 61.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.