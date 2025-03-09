Creighton Bluejays and Seton Hall Pirates meet in Big East Tournament

Seton Hall Pirates (22-8, 14-5 Big East) vs. Creighton Bluejays (25-5, 17-2 Big East) Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT…

Seton Hall Pirates (22-8, 14-5 Big East) vs. Creighton Bluejays (25-5, 17-2 Big East)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Creighton plays in the Big East Tournament against Seton Hall.

The Bluejays are 17-2 against Big East opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Creighton ranks eighth in the Big East with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Mallory Brake averaging 1.7.

The Pirates are 14-5 in Big East play. Seton Hall is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Creighton scores 72.8 points, 13.8 more per game than the 59.0 Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall averages 63.3 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 64.0 Creighton allows.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Jensen is averaging 17.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Bluejays. Morgan Maly is averaging 15.9 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Faith Misonius is scoring 15.4 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Pirates. Savannah Catalon is averaging 13.4 points and three steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 71.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 61.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.