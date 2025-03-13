Craft has 24 points, Miami (Ohio) beats Eastern Michigan 81-75 in Mid-American Conference Tournament

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kam Craft had 24 points and Miami (Ohio) beat Eastern Michigan 81-75 on Thursday in the Mid-American…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kam Craft had 24 points and Miami (Ohio) beat Eastern Michigan 81-75 on Thursday in the Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Craft also added eight rebounds for the RedHawks (24-8). Reece Potter added 15 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line while he also had eight rebounds. Evan Ipsaro had 14 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 8 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Christian Henry led the Eagles (16-16) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Eastern Michigan also got 21 points and two steals from Jalen Terry. Da’Sean Nelson finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Miami went into halftime tied with Eastern Michigan 29-29. Craft’s 16-point second half helped Miami finish off the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

