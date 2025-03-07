Council and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies take on conference foe Davidson

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (20-10, 8-9 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (16-14, 6-11 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (20-10, 8-9 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (16-14, 6-11 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Reed Bailey and Davidson host Melvin Council Jr. and Saint Bonaventure in A-10 action.

The Wildcats are 11-5 in home games. Davidson has a 7-14 record against opponents above .500.

The Bonnies are 8-9 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure ranks third in the A-10 scoring 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Noel Brown averaging 8.6.

Davidson makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Saint Bonaventure has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Saint Bonaventure averages 69.7 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 70.7 Davidson allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is averaging 19.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Wildcats. Connor Kochera is averaging 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games.

Jonah Hinton averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Council is shooting 47.6% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.