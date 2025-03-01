Cornish and Dartmouth host Brown

Brown Bears (14-11, 6-6 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (13-12, 7-5 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Brown Bears (14-11, 6-6 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (13-12, 7-5 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth takes on Brown after Ryan Cornish scored 28 points in Dartmouth’s 72-67 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Big Green have gone 8-4 in home games. Dartmouth is second in the Ivy League in rebounding with 35.1 rebounds. Brandon Mitchell-Day paces the Big Green with 7.4 boards.

The Bears are 6-6 in Ivy League play. Brown has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

Dartmouth averages 78.4 points, 7.0 more per game than the 71.4 Brown gives up. Brown has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Dartmouth have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cornish is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Big Green. Mitchell-Day is averaging 15.3 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 17.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Bears. AJ Lesburt Jr. is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 3.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.