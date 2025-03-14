Cornell takes on Dartmouth in Ivy League Tournament

Dartmouth Big Green (14-13, 8-6 Ivy League) vs. Cornell Big Red (17-10, 9-5 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2…

Dartmouth Big Green (14-13, 8-6 Ivy League) vs. Cornell Big Red (17-10, 9-5 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell squares off against Dartmouth in the Ivy League Tournament.

The Big Red are 9-5 against Ivy League opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Cornell ranks second in the Ivy League with 36.8 points per game in the paint led by AK Okereke averaging 7.7.

The Big Green are 8-6 in Ivy League play. Dartmouth is fourth in the Ivy League scoring 77.6 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

Cornell makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Dartmouth has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Dartmouth has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 45.0% shooting opponents of Cornell have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Dartmouth won the last meeting 88-49 on Feb. 15. Cade Haskins scored 17 to help lead Dartmouth to the victory, and Cooper Noard scored 10 points for Cornell.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazir Williams is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Big Red. Noard is averaging 15.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 52.1% over the last 10 games.

Haskins averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Ryan Cornish is averaging 18 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 6-4, averaging 82.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Big Green: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 3.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

