Cornell hosts Princeton following Lee’s 21-point game

Princeton Tigers (18-9, 7-5 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (15-10, 7-5 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -4.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton visits Cornell after Xaivian Lee scored 21 points in Princeton’s 73-68 win over the Columbia Lions.

The Big Red have gone 7-5 at home. Cornell ranks second in college basketball with 18.7 assists per game led by AK Okereke averaging 4.1.

The Tigers are 7-5 in Ivy League play. Princeton averages 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

Cornell averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Princeton gives up. Princeton averages 73.6 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 77.4 Cornell allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazir Williams is shooting 49.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Big Red. Cooper Noard is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lee is averaging 16.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and five assists for the Tigers. Blake Peters is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

