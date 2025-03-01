Connor, La Salle Explorers to host Asare and the VCU Rams

VCU Rams (12-17, 6-11 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-22, 2-15 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU…

VCU Rams (12-17, 6-11 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-22, 2-15 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU takes on La Salle in A-10 action Saturday.

The Explorers have gone 4-9 at home. La Salle has a 3-18 record against teams over .500.

The Rams are 6-11 against conference opponents. VCU is 7-12 against opponents with a winning record.

La Salle’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.4 per game VCU gives up. VCU averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game La Salle gives up.

The Explorers and Rams meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashleigh Connor is averaging 11.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Explorers. Joan Quinn is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Mykel Parham is averaging 4.3 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Rams. Mary-Anna Asare is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 1-9, averaging 53.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

