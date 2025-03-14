Columbia Lions and Pennsylvania Quakers meet in Ivy League Tournament

Pennsylvania Quakers (15-12, 6-8 Ivy League) vs. Columbia Lions (22-5, 13-1 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EDT…

Pennsylvania Quakers (15-12, 6-8 Ivy League) vs. Columbia Lions (22-5, 13-1 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia takes on Pennsylvania in the Ivy League Tournament.

The Lions are 13-1 against Ivy League opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Columbia leads the Ivy League averaging 36.6 points in the paint. Kitty Henderson leads the Lions with 14.0.

The Quakers’ record in Ivy League play is 6-8. Pennsylvania has a 5-11 record against opponents over .500.

Columbia makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Pennsylvania has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Pennsylvania averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Columbia gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Columbia won 79-54 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Riley Weiss led Columbia with 25 points, and Simone Sawyer led Pennsylvania with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weiss averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Cecelia Collins is averaging 13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games.

Stina Almqvist is averaging 17.7 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Quakers. Mataya Gayle is averaging 12.9 points and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points per game.

Quakers: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.