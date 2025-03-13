Colorado State Rams play in MWC Tournament against the Nevada Wolf Pack

Nevada Wolf Pack (17-15, 9-12 MWC) vs. Colorado State Rams (22-9, 16-4 MWC) Las Vegas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Nevada Wolf Pack (17-15, 9-12 MWC) vs. Colorado State Rams (22-9, 16-4 MWC)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State plays in the MWC Tournament against Nevada.

The Rams’ record in MWC play is 16-4, and their record is 6-5 against non-conference opponents. Colorado State ranks eighth in the MWC with 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Nique Clifford averaging 6.6.

The Wolf Pack are 9-12 against MWC teams. Nevada has a 1-5 record in one-possession games.

Colorado State’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Nevada gives up. Nevada has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Colorado State won 79-71 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Clifford led Colorado State with 22 points, and Nick Davidson led Nevada with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Rams. Kyan Evans is averaging 14.0 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Davidson is averaging 15.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Xavier Dusell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

