Colorado Buffaloes play the Houston Cougars in Big 12 Tournament

Houston Cougars (5-24, 1-17 Big 12) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (18-11, 9-9 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

Houston Cougars (5-24, 1-17 Big 12) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (18-11, 9-9 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado faces Houston in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Buffaloes are 9-9 against Big 12 opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Colorado is 8-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.0 turnovers per game.

The Cougars’ record in Big 12 games is 1-17. Houston has a 2-20 record against teams above .500.

Colorado’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Houston allows. Houston’s 35.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Colorado has given up to its opponents (40.5%).

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jade Masogayo is shooting 59.8% and averaging 12.3 points for the Buffaloes. Lior Garzon is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Eylia Love is averaging 10.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Cougars. Laila Blair is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Cougars: 0-10, averaging 56.4 points, 25.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.