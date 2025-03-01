Colgate visits American following Driscoll’s 22-point showing

Colgate Raiders (21-8, 11-5 Patriot) at American Eagles (1-26, 1-15 Patriot) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: American hosts…

Colgate Raiders (21-8, 11-5 Patriot) at American Eagles (1-26, 1-15 Patriot)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts Colgate after Molly Driscoll scored 22 points in American’s 88-60 loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

The Eagles are 1-11 in home games. American has a 0-18 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Raiders are 11-5 in conference play. Colgate ranks third in the Patriot with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Christiana Midgette averaging 1.8.

American’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Colgate allows. Colgate averages 68.2 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 71.4 American allows to opponents.

The Eagles and Raiders face off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cecilia Kay is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Laura Nogues is averaging 7.9 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Taylor Golembiewski is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Raiders. Morgan McMahon is averaging 13.9 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 53.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.