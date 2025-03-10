Colgate plays in Patriot Tournament against the Bucknell

Bucknell Bison (16-13, 11-7 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (23-8, 13-5 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Bucknell Bison (16-13, 11-7 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (23-8, 13-5 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate and Bucknell play in the Patriot Tournament.

The Raiders are 13-5 against Patriot opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Colgate ranks fourth in the Patriot in rebounding with 30.4 rebounds. Sophia Diehl paces the Raiders with 5.7 boards.

The Bison’s record in Patriot games is 11-7. Bucknell has a 5-11 record against opponents above .500.

Colgate makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Bucknell has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Bucknell averages 61.4 points per game, 3.8 more than the 57.6 Colgate allows to opponents.

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Golembiewski is shooting 45.5% and averaging 13.9 points for the Raiders. Morgan McMahon is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ashley Sofilkanich is shooting 50.2% and averaging 19.6 points for the Bison. Reese Zemitis is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.