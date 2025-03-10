Colgate plays in Patriot Tournament against the Bucknell

Bucknell Bison (16-13, 11-7 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (23-8, 13-5 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Bucknell Bison (16-13, 11-7 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (23-8, 13-5 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate plays in the Patriot Tournament against Bucknell.

The Raiders are 13-5 against Patriot opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Colgate is fourth in the Patriot in rebounding averaging 30.4 rebounds. Sophia Diehl leads the Raiders with 5.7 boards.

The Bison’s record in Patriot action is 11-7. Bucknell is 2-3 in one-possession games.

Colgate makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Bucknell has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Bucknell averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Colgate gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Golembiewski is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Raiders. Morgan McMahon is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Reese Zemitis is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 9.8 points. Ashley Sofilkanich is shooting 50.7% and averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

