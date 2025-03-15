Coles scores 22, second-seeded Grand Canyon beats No. 3-seed Cal Baptist 75-66 in WAC semifinal

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — JaKobe Coles had 22 points in Grand Canyon’s 75-66 win against Cal Baptist on Friday in…

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — JaKobe Coles had 22 points in Grand Canyon’s 75-66 win against Cal Baptist on Friday in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.

The No 2-seeded Antelopes will face top-seeded Utah Valley in Saturday’s championship game.

Coles shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Antelopes (25-7). Tyon Grant-Foster shot 7 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Rayshon Harrison had 14 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. It was the seventh win in a row for the Antelopes.

The Lancers (17-15) were led by Dominique Daniels Jr., who posted 18 points. Tylen Riley added 14 points and three steals for Cal Baptist. Javonte Johnson finished with 12 points.

Grand Canyon took the lead with 6:13 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 25-16 at halftime, with Harrison racking up six points. Coles’ 16-point second half helped Grand Canyon close out the nine-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

