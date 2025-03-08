Coastal Carolina plays in Sun Belt Tournament against the Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (17-15, 10-10 Sun Belt) vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (22-7, 12-6 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (17-15, 10-10 Sun Belt) vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (22-7, 12-6 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina and Georgia State play in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Chanticleers have gone 12-6 against Sun Belt teams, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. Coastal Carolina ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 14.0 assists per game led by Jayden Marable averaging 3.8.

The Panthers’ record in Sun Belt games is 10-10. Georgia State has a 5-1 record in one-possession games.

Coastal Carolina averages 75.2 points, 7.9 more per game than the 67.3 Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 65.1 points per game, 1.0 more than the 64.1 Coastal Carolina allows.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Brooks is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Alancia Ramsey is averaging 14.4 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mikyla Tolivert is averaging 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Panthers. Crystal Henderson is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 9-1, averaging 73.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 62.9 points, 24.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 13.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.