Clouet and San Diego defeat Portland 82-80

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kody Clouet scored 35 points and Tony Duckett made the go-ahead layup with 33 seconds remaining as San Diego defeated Portland 82-80 on Saturday night.

Clouet had three steals for the Toreros (5-26, 2-16 West Coast Conference). Steven Jamerson II scored 10 points and added seven rebounds. Duckett shot 5 for 11, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points. The Toreros broke a 16-game skid.

Austin Rapp led the way for the Pilots (12-19, 7-11) with 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Bol Dengdit added 18 points for Portland. Vukasin Masic finished with 15 points and four assists.

Clouet scored a team-high 18 points for San Diego in the second half. San Diego outscored Portland by seven points over the final half.

