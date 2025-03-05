Clifford scores 15, Colorado State defeats San Jose State 83-56 for sixth straight win

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Nique Clifford’s 15 points helped Colorado State defeat San Jose State 83-56 on Tuesday. The…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Nique Clifford’s 15 points helped Colorado State defeat San Jose State 83-56 on Tuesday.

The Rams (21-9, 15-4), with one game remaining in the regular season, still have a chance to share the Mountain West Conference title but at best can only be the No. 2 seed in the league tournament, having been swept by New Mexico (16-3).

The 15 conference wins are a program record for Colorado State.

Clifford also contributed six rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Rams. Kyan Evans added 13 points while going 5 of 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) while he also had six rebounds and seven assists. Jalen Lake went 5 of 10 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points. The Rams extended their winning streak to six games.

Sadraque NgaNga finished with 16 points for the Spartans (13-18, 6-13). Josh Uduje added 10 points for San Jose State. Sadaidriene Hall also recorded nine points and seven rebounds.

Up next for Colorado State is a matchup Friday with Boise State on the road. San Jose State hosts Fresno State on Saturday.

