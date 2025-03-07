Cleveland State tops Northern Kentucky 68-63 in Horizon League Tournament quarterfinals

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dylan Arnett had 16 points in Cleveland State’s 68-63 win over Northern Kentucky on Thursday night in…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dylan Arnett had 16 points in Cleveland State’s 68-63 win over Northern Kentucky on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League Tournament.

Arnett added 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Vikings (21-11). Tevin Smith shot 4 of 9 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line to add 16 points. Je’Shawn Stevenson finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.

Dan Gherezgher Jr. led the way for the Norse (17-16) with 18 points. Keeyan Itejere added 13 points and eight rebounds for Northern Kentucky. LJ Wells had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

Stevenson put up nine points in the first half for Cleveland State, who led 33-27 at the break. Stevenson scored the last seven points for Cleveland State to finish off the five-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.