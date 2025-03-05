Cleveland State squares off against Northern Kentucky in Horizon League Tournament

Northern Kentucky Norse (17-15, 12-9 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (20-11, 14-6 Horizon League) Cleveland; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Northern Kentucky Norse (17-15, 12-9 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (20-11, 14-6 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State and Northern Kentucky play in the Horizon League Tournament.

The Vikings are 14-6 against Horizon League opponents and 6-5 in non-conference play. Cleveland State is fifth in the Horizon League with 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Dylan Arnett averaging 7.7.

The Norse are 12-9 in Horizon League play. Northern Kentucky ranks eighth in the Horizon League with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Keeyan Itejere averaging 2.2.

Cleveland State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebrima Dibba is averaging 3.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Vikings. Tevin Smith is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Trey Robinson is shooting 48.7% and averaging 15.8 points for the Norse. Josh Dilling is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Norse: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

