Clemson’s Brownell ‘disappointed’ after team locked out of lockerroom at halftime of ACC semifinal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The 10th-ranked Clemson Tigers trailed No. 13 Louisville 33-28 at halftime of Friday night’s semifinal game…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The 10th-ranked Clemson Tigers trailed No. 13 Louisville 33-28 at halftime of Friday night’s semifinal game at the ACC Tournament and were in need of some in-game adjustments. So it didn’t help when the Tigers found themselves locked out of their locker room at halftime.

Clemson players wound up sitting on the cement floor outside of the locker room while coach Brad Brownell addressed his team.

Eventually the door was unlocked by building security and the Tigers were able to get in.

The ACC added two minutes to halftime as a result.

Whether it was coincidence or not, Clemson did not play well early in the second half, eventually falling behind by 15 after going more than six minutes without a field goal. The Tigers finally got some momentum and cut the lead to two with a furious rally and had a chance to tie before losing 76-73.

Brownell said it’s something that has never happened to his Clemson team before.

“No, not at this level,” Brownell said. “It’s disappointing, obviously.”

An ACC spokesperson said it’s unclear how the door, which locks from the inside, wound up getting locked. The conference posts a security guard outside every locker room for every game and there had never been any incidents reported before.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.