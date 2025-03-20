Clemson Tigers play the McNeese Cowboys in first round of NCAA Tournament

McNeese Cowboys (27-6, 21-1 Southland) vs. Clemson Tigers (27-6, 19-3 ACC) Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 3:15 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

McNeese Cowboys (27-6, 21-1 Southland) vs. Clemson Tigers (27-6, 19-3 ACC)

Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 3:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Clemson and McNeese meet in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Tigers’ record in ACC games is 19-3, and their record is 8-3 against non-conference opponents. Clemson averages 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Cowboys are 21-1 in Southland play. McNeese is sixth in the Southland with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Joe Charles averaging 4.5.

Clemson’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game McNeese gives up. McNeese has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Schieffelin is averaging 12.8 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Chase Hunter is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

DJ Richards averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Sincere Parker is shooting 43.2% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Cowboys: 10-0, averaging 78.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

