Clemson Tigers and SMU Mustangs play in ACC Tournament

SMU Mustangs (23-9, 14-7 ACC) vs. Clemson Tigers (26-5, 18-2 ACC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

SMU Mustangs (23-9, 14-7 ACC) vs. Clemson Tigers (26-5, 18-2 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Clemson faces SMU in the ACC Tournament.

The Tigers’ record in ACC games is 18-2, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference games. Clemson is fifth in the ACC scoring 77.1 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Mustangs are 14-7 against ACC opponents. SMU scores 80.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

Clemson’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game SMU gives up. SMU scores 15.1 more points per game (80.8) than Clemson allows to opponents (65.7).

The teams meet for the second time this season. Clemson won 79-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Jaeden Zackery led Clemson with 19 points, and Chuck Harris led SMU with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Schieffelin is averaging 12.9 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Viktor Lakhin is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kevin Miller is averaging 13.3 points, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mustangs. Harris is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

