Clemson hosts Virginia Tech following Baker’s 24-point showing

Virginia Tech Hokies (17-11, 8-9 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (13-15, 6-11 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech visits Clemson after Carys Baker scored 24 points in Virginia Tech’s 92-89 loss to the Boston College Eagles.

The Tigers have gone 9-6 in home games. Clemson is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hokies are 8-9 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech ranks second in the ACC shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

Clemson is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Virginia Tech allows to opponents. Virginia Tech has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

The Tigers and Hokies face off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyal McQueen is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Hannah Kohn is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rose Micheaux is averaging 12.1 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Hokies. Carleigh Wenzel is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 60.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Hokies: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.