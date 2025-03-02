Clark’s 20 help Merrimack beat Quinnipiac 73-63

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Adam Clark’s 20 points helped Merrimack defeat Quinnipiac 73-63 on Sunday. Quinnipiac, which leads the…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Adam Clark’s 20 points helped Merrimack defeat Quinnipiac 73-63 on Sunday.

Quinnipiac, which leads the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with two games remaining in the regular season, is a game ahead of Marist — which beat the Warriors in the only meeting between the teams this season on Jan. 5 — and 1 1/2 games ahead of third-place Merrimack.

Clark also added eight steals for the Warriors (16-14, 13-6). Sean Trumper scored 14 points while shooting 3 of 7 from the field and 7 for 8 from the free-throw line. Devon Savage had 12 points and shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Jaden Zimmerman led the way for the Bobcats (18-11, 14-4) with 22 points. Quinnipiac also got 20 points and 11 rebounds from Paul Otieno. Amarri Monroe also recorded six points, 16 rebounds and four assists.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Merrimack visits Marist and Quinnipiac hosts Mount St. Mary’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

