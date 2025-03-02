Clark leads Norfolk State against North Carolina Central after 20-point performance

Norfolk State Spartans (25-4, 12-0 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (8-19, 5-7 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 5:30 p.m.…

Norfolk State Spartans (25-4, 12-0 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (8-19, 5-7 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits North Carolina Central after Da’Brya Clark scored 20 points in Norfolk State’s 88-57 win against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Eagles are 5-5 in home games. North Carolina Central is 4-15 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spartans are 12-0 in conference play. Norfolk State leads the MEAC with 14.1 assists. Diamond Johnson leads the Spartans with 4.2.

North Carolina Central scores 61.0 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 56.7 Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State averages 74.0 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 80.0 North Carolina Central gives up to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyla Bryant is scoring 13.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Eagles. Morgan Callahan is averaging 13.5 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 46.7% and averaging 19.3 points for the Spartans. Kierra Wheeler is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 11.4 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Spartans: 10-0, averaging 85.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 15.4 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

