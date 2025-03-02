Citron and No. 3 Notre Dame host No. 25 Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (20-8, 13-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24-4, 15-2 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Louisville Cardinals (20-8, 13-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24-4, 15-2 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Notre Dame plays No. 25 Louisville after Sonia Citron scored 21 points in Notre Dame’s 86-81 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Fighting Irish are 13-1 on their home court. Notre Dame leads the ACC averaging 41.4 points in the paint. Hannah Hidalgo leads the Fighting Irish with 10.6.

The Cardinals are 13-4 in ACC play. Louisville has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Notre Dame makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Louisville has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Louisville has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 36.1% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

The Fighting Irish and Cardinals face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hidalgo is averaging 24.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.8 steals for the Fighting Irish. Olivia Miles is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jayda Curry averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Tajianna Roberts is shooting 41.3% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 85.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

