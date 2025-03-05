Chung and Long Beach State host UCSD

UCSD Tritons (16-14, 12-6 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (15-12, 11-7 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday, 9…

UCSD Tritons (16-14, 12-6 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (15-12, 11-7 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts UCSD after Patricia Chung scored 21 points in Long Beach State’s 73-52 win against the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Beach have gone 9-5 at home. Long Beach State is the Big West leader with 37.9 rebounds per game led by Rachel Loobie averaging 8.8.

The Tritons have gone 12-6 against Big West opponents. UCSD ranks fifth in the Big West shooting 29.3% from 3-point range.

Long Beach State’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UCSD allows. UCSD averages 63.9 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 69.0 Long Beach State gives up to opponents.

The Beach and Tritons square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loobie is averaging 9.2 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Beach. Savannah Tucker is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Sumayah Sugapong is shooting 34.5% and averaging 14.1 points for the Tritons. Sabrina Ma is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Tritons: 7-3, averaging 65.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 12.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

