Christian Ings scores 16, hits go-ahead free throw, and Norfolk State claims MEAC championship

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Christian Ings scored 16 points, including the go-ahead free throw with eight seconds left, and top-seeded Norfolk State held off a wild rally by No. 2-seed South Carolina State for a 66-65 victory in the MEAC Tournament championship game on Saturday.

With the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, Norfolk State will be making its third tournament appearance since 2021 and its fourth overall.

After Norfolk State led 61-51 near the two-minute mark, Wilson Dubinsky got hot and scored the next 12 points for South Carolina State. He began with a long two-pointer to get them within 64-59 with 57 seconds left.

After a timeout, South Carolina State came up with a steal and Dubinsky finished at the rim to make it 64-61. With 12 seconds left, Dubinsky cashed in on another steal to make it 65-63. Again, Norfolk State could not handle the Bulldogs’ pressure on the inbounds pass and a steal by Jayden Johnson led to the tying layup by Caleb McCarty with 10 seconds left.

McCarty, who apparently did not realize the game was tied, fouled Ings with eight seconds left. Ings made one free throw for the 66-65 lead and Johnson’s jumper with one second left was off the mark. A desperation tip by the Bulldogs was also off the mark.

Dubinsky made 8 of 11 shots, was 5 for 5 on 3-pointers, and finished with 24 points. Omar Croskey had 10 points. The Bulldogs (20-13) had won 11 straight games coming in.

Brian Moore Jr. scored 15 points for Norfolk State (24-10).

Dubinsky made three 3-pointers in the first half, leading the Bulldogs to a 34-25 halftime lead.

South Carolina State last played in the NCAA Tournament in 2003.

