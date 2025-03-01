Chris Manon scores 23 points in Vanderbilt’s 97-93 overtime win over No. 14 Missouri

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Manon had 23 points and a game-high 11 rebounds as Vanderbilt beat No. 14 Missouri…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Manon had 23 points and a game-high 11 rebounds as Vanderbilt beat No. 14 Missouri 97-93 in overtime on Saturday night for its third win in a row.

AJ Hoggard scored 21 points, Jason Edwards finished with 17 and Tyler Nickel added 12 for Vanderbilt (20-9, 8-8 Southestern Conference).

Caleb Grill scored 28 points to lead Missouri (21-8, 10-6). Mark Mitchell scored 20, and Anthony Robinson II and Tamar Bates had 16 apiece for the Tigers.

With 4:49 left in the first half Missouri turned a 25-24 deficit into a 38-29 halftime lead with a 14-5 run.

A layup by MJ Collins Jr. with 9:13 left in regulation gave the Commodores their first lead of the half at 57-56.

Takeaways

Missouri: The Tigers struggled from the field early and despite two big runs they could not put the Commodores away. It was the second loss in the last three games for Missouri, which was coming off 101-71 win over South Carolina, their biggest SEC win of the season.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores improved their NCAA Tournament prospects with the win, their third straight against a nationally ranked team with previous wins over No. 24 Ole Miss and No. 12 Texas A&M.

Key moment

With four seconds left in regulation Nickel sank a 3-pointer to tie the game at 81-81. Hoggard scored seven points in overtime.

Key stat

Vanderbilt hit 21 of 24 free thows, including 8 for 8 in the second half. Missouri made 28 of 35.

Up next

Missouri plays at Oklahoma on Wednesday night. Vanderbilt will play Arkansas at home on Tuesday night.

