Chicago State visits Saint Francis (PA) after Parker’s 28-point performance

Chicago State Cougars (4-26, 4-11 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (12-17, 7-8 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Flash -8.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hosts Chicago State after Riley Parker scored 28 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 85-80 overtime win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Red Flash are 8-4 on their home court. Saint Francis (PA) gives up 73.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 4-11 against NEC opponents. Chicago State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Saint Francis (PA) is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State’s 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points lower than Saint Francis (PA) has allowed to its opponents (43.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Clayville averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Parker is averaging 13.3 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Noble Crawford is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 9.5 points. Jalen Forrest is shooting 42.7% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

