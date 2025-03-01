Cheeks, Dayton knock off Richmond 74-64 in 2OT

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Enoch Cheeks scored 18 points, including four in in the second overtime, as Dayton defeated Richmond…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Enoch Cheeks scored 18 points, including four in in the second overtime, as Dayton defeated Richmond 74-64 on Saturday.

Cheeks also contributed 11 rebounds for the Flyers (20-9, 10-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Nate Santos added 18 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line and had eight rebounds. Malachi Smith shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Dusan Neskovic led the Spiders (10-20, 5-12) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Mike Walz added 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks for Richmond. Mikkel Tyne had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Dayton went into halftime trailing 26-24 and the game was tied at 48 heading to overtime. Santos beat the buzzer with a layup to force the second overtime and the Flyers did not allow a made basket in the second overtime period.

NEXT UP

Dayton plays Tuesday against Saint Louis at home, and Richmond hosts George Mason on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

