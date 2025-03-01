Cheeks, Dayton Flyers take on the Richmond Spiders

Richmond Spiders (10-19, 5-11 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (19-9, 9-6 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Richmond Spiders (10-19, 5-11 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (19-9, 9-6 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -14.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays Dayton in A-10 action Saturday.

The Flyers have gone 14-2 in home games. Dayton is ninth in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 70.1 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Spiders are 5-11 against A-10 opponents. Richmond is 4-16 against opponents with a winning record.

Dayton averages 75.4 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 72.2 Richmond gives up. Richmond averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Dayton allows.

The Flyers and Spiders meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Santos averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Enoch Cheeks is averaging 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Michael Walz is averaging 6.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Spiders. Dusan Neskovic is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Spiders: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.