Che scores 31, UC Irvine takes down UC Davis 88-59

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Myles Che put up 31 points as UC Irvine beat UC Davis 88-59 on Thursday.

Che shot 10 for 11 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Anteaters (26-5, 16-3 Big West Conference). Devin Tillis scored 15 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor and added seven rebounds. Bent Leuchten shot 3 of 10 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

The Aggies (15-15, 9-10) were led in scoring by Ty Johnson, who finished with 24 points and two steals. Connor Sevilla added nine points for UC Davis. Pablo Tamba had eight points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. UC Irvine visits UCSB and UC Davis hosts UCSD.

