Chattanooga visits Yildizoglu and VMI

Chattanooga Mocs (22-8, 14-3 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (13-17, 7-10 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -9.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI hosts Chattanooga after Tan Yildizoglu scored 23 points in VMI’s 95-83 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Keydets have gone 7-6 at home. VMI is sixth in the SoCon scoring 74.0 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Mocs are 14-3 in SoCon play. Chattanooga is second in the SoCon scoring 78.6 points per game and is shooting 47.8%.

VMI is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Chattanooga allows to opponents. Chattanooga has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of VMI have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yildizoglu is averaging eight points and 3.8 assists for the Keydets. Rickey Bradley, Jr. is averaging 15.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the last 10 games.

Frank Champion is averaging 11.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Mocs. Honor Huff is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Mocs: 10-0, averaging 81.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

