Chattanooga plays in SoCon Tournament against the Furman

Furman Paladins (16-15, 6-9 SoCon) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (15-13, 10-5 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 1:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga and Furman play in the SoCon Tournament.

The Mocs have gone 10-5 against SoCon opponents, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. Chattanooga is sixth in the SoCon scoring 61.1 points while shooting 41.8% from the field.

The Paladins’ record in SoCon games is 6-9. Furman has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Chattanooga’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Furman gives up. Furman has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sigrun Olafsdottir averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Caia Elisaldez is shooting 51.1% and averaging 18.9 points over the past 10 games.

Tate Walters is averaging 12.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Paladins. Sydney Ryan is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 62.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points per game.

Paladins: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.