Chattanooga Mocs and Furman Paladins play in SoCon Tournament

Furman Paladins (24-8, 12-7 SoCon) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (24-8, 16-3 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays in the SoCon Tournament against Furman.

The Mocs have gone 16-3 against SoCon opponents, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Chattanooga is third in the SoCon with 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Frank Champion averaging 9.3.

The Paladins’ record in SoCon games is 12-7. Furman is third in the SoCon scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

Chattanooga makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Furman has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Furman has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Champion is averaging 11.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Mocs. Honor Huff is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 10-0, averaging 82.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

